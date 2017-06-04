US Supreme Court sets deadline for Muslim travel ban filings

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called the national security concerns an after-the-fact justification for a policy that was “intended to bar Muslims from this country”.

JOHNSON: A few things. If it is lifted, the travel ban could expire before the Supreme Court has a chance to issue a definitive ruling. Last week, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals voted, 10-3, to uphold the Maryland-based judge’s injunction.

The executive order “speaks with vague words of national security”, wrote Chief Judge Roger Gregory, “but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination”.

It eliminated Iraq from the original list of affected countries, leaving Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.Trump’s position was strengthened in April when the Senate confirmed his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, restoring the court’s conservative-leaning majority.In turning to the high court, Justice Department lawyers said the 4th Circuit should have considered only the language of the executive order and not second guessed the president’s motivations.

The Supreme Court is nearly certain to step into the case because it nearly always has the final say when a lower court strikes down a federal law or presidential action.

Watson, relying upon statements that the Trump made as a candidate for the presidency, held that the “stated secular goal of the Executive Order is at the very least secondary to a religious objective of temporarily suspending the entry of Muslims” in violation of the Constitution.

What are the next steps for the Supreme Court?

In the filings to the nation’s highest court, Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall petitioned the justices to temporarily set aside preliminary injunctions entered by federal judges in Maryland and Hawaii, which barred implementation of core provisions of the policy, and to accept the case for review on the merits on an expedited schedule.

Five of the nine justices have to vote “yes” for that to happen.

And then of course, Kelly, the court’s also going to have to consider whether it wants to hear this – the meat of this dispute and vote on that.

The government asked the justices to act a little faster than usual, urging them to decide whether to hear the case before they leave for their summer break.

The court may ask quickly for responses to the applications to stay the injunctions from individuals and groups that challenged the ban in lower courts. It’s coming from the state of Hawaii.

“Without campaign materials, the court of appeals’ analysis collapses”, Wall wrote in his high court request for an order to allow the policy to be enforced.

The case thus presents the Supreme Court with the opportunity to issue a major constitutional ruling on the scope of presidential power.

Trump issued his initial travel ban order just seven days after taking office on January 20.

According to rules that govern the Supreme Court, the justices would take into consideration whether there is a “reasonable probability” that four of the justices would eventually agree to hear the case and a “fair prospect” that a majority of the court will hold that the lower court opinions were erroneous. We should know more in the next week or two, Kelly.