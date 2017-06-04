US will continue to reduce greenhouse emissions, says Tillerson

“Now that U.S. President Trump has announced that the U.S. will be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, it is expected that the U.S. will expand its oil production even more sharply”, said analysts at German bank Commerzbank.

A touching post which throws some serious shade at the Trump administration and the president’s decision to remove the USA from the agreement.

However, their reaction was in stark contrast with that of a number of major companies, which strongly criticised Trump’s decision.

Belousov said Russian Federation was analysing the US move, but said Russia’s own plans did not depend on the decision of others, including the United States.

In a letter to the United Nations secretary-general, Bloomberg said “non-national actors” could achieve the 2025 emissions goal without the federal government’s help.

Germany’s Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith, said the accord was needed “to preserve our Creation”.

Despite the CEO backlash, Ross said many business leaders are confident that the President’s other policies will help improve the USA economy.

The US is roughly halfway to its initial Paris Agreement goal of reducing carbon emissions by about 25 per cent by 2025, and was set to meet its goal before Trump’s rapid-fire deregulations. The US is the world’s second biggest carbon emitter.

“There is no reverse gear to energy transition”.

“On the other hand, climate action is unstoppable and I urge governments around the world to stay the course, to remain committed to the implementation of the Paris agreement to the benefit of all of us”, he said.

“President Trump can turn his back on the world but the world cannot ignore the very real threat of climate change”, De Blasio said.

At City Hall and on the streets, Pittsburgh residents expressed support for efforts to combat global warming and complained that the president, in singling out this city of 300,000, seemed to be thinking of a smoke-belching, soot-choked Pittsburgh that no longer even exists.

He added that Trump’s decision to give up on the climate change accord was a political, rather than an economic one.

Mr Trump sparked dismay and anger among world leaders by withdrawing from the agreement to cut greenhouse gases.

Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of US conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: “Climate change is real”.

And congressional leaders upon whom Trump depends to advance his agenda endorsed his action.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make USA manufacturing non-competitive”, Trump wrote in a November 2012 tweet. “I would say that there are climate exaggerators”, he said.

So was opposition from environmental groups.