US will continue to reduce greenhouse emissions

Montreal’s mayor and Quebec’s environment minister are expressing their disappointment at Donald Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

During the President’s recent meeting with Pope Francis, the Pope gave President Trump a copy of his encyclical Laudato Si’ and encouraged him to protect the Earth and remain in the Paris Climate Accord.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was accused by opponents Friday of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world.

A number of business and industry figures criticized Trump’s decision, while others focused on what it might mean to their trade. “I think you’re abdicating American’s leadership”.

“(Climate change) is undeniable.

“I reaffirm clearly that the Paris Agreement remains irreversible and will be implemented not just by France but by all the other nations”, Macron vowed. Some of the mayors and leaders in those states have spoken out against the decision. As part of a different agreement, the U.S. Conference of Mayors announced yesterday that 29 cities will move to 100 percent clean energy in response to Trump’s decision.

EPA head Scott Pruitt dodges, refuses to say if Trump believes human activity contributes to climate change.

The minister said that climate change is a priority for Estonia during the upcoming European Union presidency.

He said India along with China would double their coal-fired power plants in the years to come, gaining a financial advantage over the US.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson downplayed the significance of the USA pullout from the Paris climate pact saying that the US has a “terrific record” of reducing its own greenhouse gas emissions.

“Climate finance is the biggest bad (from Trump’s decision)”, said Clare Shakya, director of climate change at the International Institute for Environment and Development think-tank in London.

The study – titled “How much of a difference will the Paris Agreement make?” – looked at the incremental changes in the accord that would happen if countries kept their promises.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, Michael Bloomberg said.

The U.S. mayors are joined by dozens of worldwide mayors who have made their own commitments to the climate agreement meant to limit the rise of global average temperatures to 2.0 degrees Celsius.