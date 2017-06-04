USA billionaire Bloomberg offers $15M to United Nations for climate change

Trump railed against how “many [countries] will never pay one dime”, but many countries will never poison the planet as much as we have, either. “We are convinced that yesterday’s decision is a big mistake”. “This requires our efforts to resolve existing issues”.

According to excerpts of that letter, Cook reportedly told employees that the responsibility to fight climate change belongs to everyone. For years, Trump has been calling global warming a hoax, sometimes alleging that it was invented by China.

I know many of you share my disappointment with the White House’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

A decision by President Trump to pull the United States out of the world’s first comprehensive agreement on tackling climate change and seek renegotiated terms “fair” to America has drawn widespread global condemnation. Vox combed through Trump’s Twitter account -seemingly his preferred method of communication - and found 115 tweets that expressed some level of climate skepticism.

The Paris Agreement, which went into effect November 4, 2016, and now has 147 signatories, would have big impacts on global temperatures, climate scientists have said.

Part of U.S. president Donald Trump’s justification for pulling the country out of the global Paris climate agreement yesterdaywas that the deal wouldn’t reduce temperatures enough to make an impact.

But the Paris agreement is not as polarising as other climate change issues, and a recent poll by Yale University found that nearly half of Mr Trump’s supporters think the U.S. should take part in the agreement. But Kiene urged leaders to translate their words into actions.

Hendricks said the absence of $500 million contributions from the United States to the Green Climate Fund will be felt from 2018, but suggested the gap could be filled with “other financing mechanisms, for example through the World Bank”. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The steel mills and other factories that once made Pittsburgh look like “hell with the lid taken off” all but disappeared over the past generation, and the city has become known as a hub for technology, higher education, energy and health care. A letter on behalf of Apple, Google, Unilever and more, outlined the reasons why the USA must remain committed to the climate agreement, arguing it will strengthen competitiveness, create jobs, and reduce business risks.

Dozens of cities have said they are committed to the Paris climate accord, with at least 86 mayors signing a statement saying they will adopt and uphold the agreement’s goals.

Why is the USA paying other countries to reduce their emissions? Bill Peduto, the Democratic mayor of Pittsburgh, a city that symbolises the rise and fall of the USA coal and steel industries, said the city would proceed with plans made as Paris commitments.

On Thursday, he released a video in English as well as French in which he criticized Trump for pulling out of the Paris accord and coined the “Make our planet great again” slogan.