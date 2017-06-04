USA climate decision to negatively impact financing green tech: Latvian ministry

But Ronald Neumann, a former USA ambassador who heads the American Academy of Diplomacy, noted Tillerson, like all secretaries of state, would occasionally lose policy battles.

Trump announced his decision to leave the accord Thursday. They both appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends“. The European Council’s leader called Trump’s decision a “big mistake”. But, let us also be reminded of the important facts about the UN Paris Agreement and look at how this affects the status of the United States as a world leader.

The president used declining coal industry jobs as an example of his concern that the climate pledge was hurting USA workers.

“It will be harder for us”, Gebru Jember Endalew of Ethiopia, who heads the 48-nation group of the least developed nations at U.N. climate negotiations, said of Trump’s decision. “The same goes with a growing number of states, cities and major businesses who’ve made clear that they’re still in”.

Macron later said that his handshake with Trump was “not innocent”, adding that he doesn’t believe in “diplomacy by public abuse”.

State governors and city mayors were quick to claim the mantle of US leadership in fighting climate change after President Donald Trump said on Thursday the country will pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

Meanwhile, African nations are protesting Trump’s decision.

“The concerns he raises do not even require renegotiation, even if other countries were willing to do so – which I doubt they would be”, said Biniaz. But the evangelical environmentalists said the decision was out of line with Biblical priorities because it would degrade the environment and hurt the poor. But Trump has largely avoided answering questions in recent weeks.

Trump’s decision, which came despite the opposition from some in his administration including his daughter Ivanka, reflects the White House’s singular focus on holding on to his small, but sturdy, base of supporters – especially in the industrial Midwest – who helped him win the presidency.

However, Trump declared, emphasizing every word: “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord”.

Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025. Without the agreement, the MIT study Trump cited found temperatures will rise an additional degree by the end of the century, and the accords were created to be reassessed periodically so countries could ratchet up their commitments. “I don’t think we’re going to change our effort to reduce our emission in the future, either”.

“Pittsburgh stands with the world and will follow the Paris Agreement”, the city’s mayor, Bill Peduto, tweeted.

“Today we are stepping up our cooperation on climate change with China, which means that today China and Europe have demonstrated solidarity with future generations and responsibility for the whole planet”, Tusk said at the EU-China summit.

While Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favorable terms, the three European leaders said the agreement cannot be renegotiated, “since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics”.

After a speech that attacked China and India, leaving the USA in a small club of Paris refuseniks with Nicaragua and Syria, Trump’s prospects of winning such acceptance look slim.

The governors of three states, California, Washington and NY, on Thursday announced the creation of an alliance aimed at connecting states “committed to taking aggressive action on climate change”. Just ask Republican Congressman Tim Walberg of MI.

But Democrats deplored his move as a “tragedy for the environment” and an “abdication of leadership” on the world stage.

And Secretary of State Rex Tillerson downplayed the impact of Trump’s move, saying the United States will pursue its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Business investors seemed pleased, with stock prices, already up for the day, bumping higher as he spoke and the Dow Jones industrial average rising 135 points for the day. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.