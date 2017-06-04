USA departure turns spotlight on China

Asked about CEOs’ criticism of the US withdrawal, White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Friday said some companies that expressed support for remaining in the agreement raised concerns about the emissions reduction targets.

“China is not hugely practiced, I have to say, at asserting multilateral diplomatic leadership”, Hilton said.

The video also refers to major companies such as Exxonmobil and Microsoft which “disagree” that the accord will “undermine” U.S. jobs.

She spoke about the decision in tones similar to that of President Emmanuel Macron of France, who on Thursday invited American scientists to continue their environmental work in his country.

“Scotland itself has committed to work jointly with California, as part of the Under 2 Coalition, which covers over a billion people and a third of the global economy”, she said.

Dr Sam Gardner, acting director of WWF Scotland, said that while Trump’s announcement was “extremely disappointing”, the rest of the world was making clear that the accord would endure.

A withdrawal from the Paris agreement will seriously damage the leadership and worldwide credibility of the United States and have negative effects on other policies as well.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and White House press secretary Sean Spicer had several opportunities to share the president’s current thinking on the issue.

“We can not protect America’s interest without a seat at the table, so San Diego will continue to lead on environmental protection”, Faulconer tweeted.

Separately, the Trump administration is reviewing fuel-economy standards that were reaffirmed in the final days of President Barack Obama’s tenure.

Theresa May has come under intense pressure in the United Kingdom to speak out robustly, but would only say she was “disappointed” as well as reasserting the UK’s commitment to the Paris accord. In everything you do, you are fighting for the forgotten men and women of America. “That should be our focus versus agreeing to unachievable targets that harm our economy and the American people”, Pruitt added.

USA think tank Climate Interactive predicts that if all nations fully achieve their Paris pledges, the average global surface temperature rise by 2100 will be 3.3°, or 3.6° without the US.

Oil prices fell Friday on concern that the US exit from Paris could lead to increased production and a continuation of the glut of crude.

“Our commitment to the Paris Agreement is unshakeable”. And what are the nuts and bolts of energy politics, aviation emissions and U.S. “The world can not wait - and neither will we”. Nicaragua’s Paul Oquist, who represented the country at the Paris negotiations in 2015, has said that Nicaragua’s main problem with the Paris Agreement is that countries’ pledges to fight climate change – known as “intended national determined contributions” – are voluntary. This country is the world’s second biggest carbon emitter behind China. A lot of hope was pinned on the multilateral agreement to keep a global temperature increase to well below two degrees Celsius.

European countries also released joint statements expressing their disagreement.

The deal is partly legally binding and partly voluntary.

“It was a policy decision and I think it’s important that everyone recognise the United States has a terrific record on reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions”, Tillerson told reporters. And the average American is certainly not in a position to be able to carefully evaluate claims about the future impact of the accord on jobs, the budget, the climate and so forth.