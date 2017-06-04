USA evangelical green groups pan Trump’s climate accord exit

She was also accused by opponents of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

“It’s an important worldwide agreement on climate change“, May said Friday.

Not only does the U.S. contribute about 15 per cent of carbon emissions per annum, the decision weakens an worldwide consensus that rising levels of greenhouse gases need an urgent response.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, in Brussels for an EU-China business summit, said it was important for China and EU relationships to become more stable.

During the President’s recent meeting with Pope Francis, the Pope gave President Trump a copy of his encyclical Laudato Si’ and encouraged him to protect the Earth and remain in the Paris Climate Accord. He bemoaned the fact that the U.S. was investing money and doing things “to solve a problem that I don’t think in any major fashion exists”. This body of evidence indicates that the risks from climate change are real and that the benefits of actions mitigating these risks justify the costs.

“It’s better Trump is outside the agreement rather than pulling it down from the inside”, added Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which lobbies for poor country interests at the two-decade-old United Nations climate negotiations. The school noted yesterday that the number cited by Trump is “misleading” because it measures the Paris agreement’s incremental impact over a previous Copenhagen agreement, and that it assumes the countries will not strengthen their commitments to fighting climate change after 2030. There was a global backlash, and the European Union said on Friday it will increase cooperation with China to combat climate change. “The Paris Agreement provides such a framework”.

“We certainly do not support the withdrawal of the USA from the Paris agreement”, said Erwan Monier, one of the study’s authors.

He added, “Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths”.

China still produces 62 percent of its energy with coal, according to Greenpeace. Investments in renewable energy in Europe, though, have dropped by half in the past six years.

CHICAGO, June 2 Evangelical Christian environmental groups on Friday panned President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from a global climate change pact, with leaders saying the political left does not have a monopoly on this issue.

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”, said Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who now serves as the U.N.’s special envoy on cities and climate change.

USA state and local leaders have also made it clear they’re fighting the decision and will continue to fight climate change, with or without federal support. As he often does when meeting world leaders, Trump attempted to dominate Macron by way of an overly aggressive handshake, but Macron was prepared: After a tense couple of moments, Trump relaxes his hand in an attempt to end the handshake, but Macron doesn’t, leaving the USA president’s limp hand resting impotently in the French leader’s grip.

In a rare joint statement, Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni, German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron rebuffed the American president’s offer to renegotiate the 2015 agreement.