USA military blames IS for civilian death in Mosul airstrike

The Pentagon is set to release a report on a USA air strike targeting ISIS fighters in Mosul, Iraq, earlier this year that killed more than 100 civilians.

Elite CTS forces had taken ISIS sniper fire from the house for days and observed it for two days before they called in an airstrike to eliminate the two ISIS snipers. A US aircraft carried out that strike with a single GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition after receiving approval from the Coalition Target Engagement Authority in Erbil, Iraq. “The other nine are Syrian civilians and include five children”.

The bomb dropped on a building in the city of Mosul set off explosive materials that IS militants had already been placed inside, causing the structure to collapse, the Pentagon said in describing the conclusion of a two-month investigation.

The probe concluded that the USA strike in the Al-Jadida district inadvertently triggered explosives placed in the building by ISIS fighters, causing it to collapse.

“This investigation determined that ISIS deliberately staged explosives and snipers to harm civilians”, Isler said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

However, the western part of Mosul, with its narrow streets and heavily populated neighborhoods, appears to be a bigger challenge to the Iraqi forces.

The final toll could be as high as 141, an investigation into the 17 March attack has found, with 36 people still unaccounted for. The expelled families, attempting to seek shelter, were welcomed into the large compound by a neighbor.

The civilians had gone into the building initially to escape the fighting. The building was believed to be safe because it had walls up to 31 inches thick, Isler said. The Iraqi forces did not think civilians were in the building based on their observations prior to the strike. The civilians either enter unwittingly or are forced in and locked up.

Another four people died in a nearby building in the deadliest airstrike for civilian casualties since the air campaign against ISIS began in 2014. “Neither Coalition nor Iraqi forces knew that civilians were sheltered within the structure”, the statement stressed.

In this case, the civilians weren’t herded into the building.

BRIGADIER GENERAL MATTHEW ISLER: The GBU-38 detonated a large amount of explosives in place by ISIS, conservatively more than four times the net explosive weight of the GBU-38, which resulted in the collapse of the structure, the death of 101 civilians within the structure and the death of four civilians in the neighboring structure to the west.

“The attack on the Jadida neighbourhood was a tragedy that alerted the world to the horrors being inflicted upon Iraqi civilians”. Iraq’s ERD forces have been closely backed by airstrikes from the USA -led coalition in the fight to retake Mosul.

But critics feel this airstrike, and the devastating consequences, reveals the USA has been reckless with its use of airpower in congested urban areas like Mosul, particularly since Donald Trump became president.

The United States had previously only acknowledged that it “probably” had a role in the civilian deaths.

The coalition is reviewing a recommendation by investigators to establish a dedicated team that would work with Iraqi Civil Defense Force to help assess allegations of civilian casualties.

In their continued struggle to handle the narrative surrounding one of the most calamitous U.S. airstrikes in modern history, Central Command (Centcom) has now admitted that they killed at least 105 Iraqi civilians in an attack on Mosul’s residential neighborhood.

“Our condolences go out to all those that were affected”, said Major General Joe Martin.

The deaths prompted Amnesty International to accuse the USA -led coalition of not taking adequate precautions to protect people in Mosul, not providing a safe escape route for civilians, and choosing munitions that are too powerful.