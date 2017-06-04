USA revolts against Trump climate decision

“Really, it depends on what users of energy choose to do – not producers – because it’s the users of energy that potentially generate CO2 [carbon dioxide] and natural gasses if they choose to”, he said.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”.

President Trump announced on June 1 that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

To the American president who spoke of a possible renegotiation on a climate deal, the head of the French republic indicated that there would not be new talks. “In any case”, he responded. After the announcement, many of our allies publicly denounced the U.S. – but, privately, reacted with relief that the USA had cleared the field for countries who take climate change seriously to ramp up their efforts.

“Undoubtedly the withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement is regrettable – after all, the United States is the second biggest polluter in the world”, Pomerants told BNS on Friday.

“As far as I remember, the United States has ratified the agreement, but we (Russia) have not done it yet”, he said.

Staring with a $15 million donation to the United Nations to make up for the United States’ abrupt withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, Michael Bloomberg is gathering business leaders and politicians who told the New York.

He’s also part of the group of mayors, governors and businesses who have pledged to stick with the emissions regulations negotiated under the Paris Agreement.

Trump was never expected to offer any cogent reasons for pulling the United States out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, but what he came up with, on Thursday night, was not even factually correct, especially his two references about India. For the Belgian prime minister Charles Michel, the American decision must not halt the mobilization underway in favor of a struggle against global warming. Beyond the ecological stakes, it is also an economic question and one of world geopolitical balance.

May’s Downing St. office would not say whether she had been asked to sign it.

Meg Whitman, chief executive of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, made one last attempt to dissuade the president in a televised interview on CNBC on Thursday before the decision was announced.

Now, Trump said, it was time for “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty” and to start opening new coal mines already in the next few weeks.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, Trump said.

If Trump chooses that option, the United States would leave the Paris Agreement in November 2020, when the country will hold the presidential election.

The U.S. mayors are joined by dozens of worldwide mayors who have made their own commitments to the climate agreement meant to limit the rise of global average temperatures to 2.0 degrees Celsius.