USA warplanes strike Syrian pro-government militia convoy

The yesterday strike comes in the context of growing tension over which forces will take on the Islamic State group in Syria’s east.

US commanders became concerned when they saw tanks, bulldozers and other heavy equipment advance into a “de-confliction” zone without authorization near a base where USA forces were located, according to the officials, who spoke about the incident after requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

The safe zones agreement in Syria came into effect this month. The commander chose to call in an airstrike after warnings were not heeded by the pro-Syrian government force, he added. But we will defend our troops.

Coalition forces have operated in the al Tanf area for many months training and advising vetted partner forces who are fighting ISIS.

Coalition officials said Russian forces had apparently unsuccessfully tried to dissuade the pro-regime movement south.

“A convoy going down the road didn’t respond to numerous ways for it to be warned off from getting too close to coalition forces in At-Tanf”, a USA defence official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

That is likely to be opposed by the U.S. and its allies who back rebels fighting IS in the same area.

Syria today condemned a US-led coalition strike on pro-government forces as a “brazen attack” and said it would “not be intimidated” after the surprise assault.

The US military carried out the strike on the Shia jihadist militia as they headed towards the Al-Tanf military base in southern Syria – near the Syria-Iraq-Jordan border – used by US and US-backed rebel forces.

Local media have reported the strikes caused casualties and destroyed a number of vehicles.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said the strikes were “completely unacceptable”, according to state-run news agency Ria Novosti.

There was no immediate comment from the government or its allies.

“We believe they moved into that zone against the advice of the Russians”.

Elsewhere in Syria on May 18, IS attacked several government-held villages in central Syria, capturing at least one of them. According to reports, there were two violations of the zone in recent days.

U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he had been working on ways to manage Syria’s messy battlefield with Russian Federation.