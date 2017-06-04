USA will exit Paris climate deal

Those who supported Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal aren’t concerned about local actions on climate, as long as the United States is not a party to the global agreement, said Tom Pyle, president of the conservative American Energy Alliance.

But not all cities want to withdraw from the accord.

While cities can’t individually sign onto or negotiate major global agreements on climate change, they do have some authority over their own energy use, including setting efficiency standards for building.

Critics of the Paris accord argue that it hurts the economy but supporters say it will create jobs down the line. China has overtaken the USA in transitioning to renewable energy, generating a fifth of its electricity from renewable sources.

France, Germany, and Italy have already issued a joint statement saying they will not be party to a renegotiation of any kind. “The climate agreement gives me hope, and I ask Trump to think of us”. The decision was a sweeping step that fulfills a campaign promise while acutely dampening global efforts to curb global warming.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, avoided criticizing Trump and noted the Paris accord offers broad maneuvering room for each signatory nation.

The White House indicated it would follow the lengthy exit process outlined in the deal. “Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!”

More than 190 nations agreed to the accord in December 2015 in Paris, and 147 have since formally ratified or otherwise joined it, including the United States – representing more than 80 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

During Trump’s speech Thursday, he claimed that USA contributions to the Green Climate Fund – a pool of money the United Nations uses to help countries implement clean energy tech – and other environmental initiatives have placed a “draconian” burden on the United States.

He is breaking from many of America’s staunchest allies, who have expressed alarm about the decision.

A study mentioned by Trump estimated that if the USA meets its Paris goal for reducing carbon emissions it will cost 2.7 million U.S.jobs by 2025. But the national targets are voluntary, leaving room for the U.S. and the almost 200 other countries in the agreement to alter their commitments.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top officials from the European Union officials are set to reaffirm their commitment to a landmark climate change agreement after President Donald Trump said he was pulling the United States out of the Paris accord.

Responding to Trump’s pointing to his city, Pittsburgh, Mayor Bill Peduto called the decision “disastrous for our planet, for cities such as Pittsburgh”, and a step that “has made America weaker and the world less safe”.

In Paris, where the agreement was reached after painstaking negotiations, President Emmanuel Macron encouraged an American brain drain, inviting USA climate scientists to move to France instead.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic.

“There were other studies that were published at the time”, said Pruitt.

Trump’s decision alarmed leaders around the world, drawing swift and sharp condemnation from foreign officials as well as top USA environmentalists and corporate titans, who decried the United States exit from the Paris accord as an irresponsible abdication of U.S. leadership. Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Clean Energy initiative, for example, has helped fund efforts to take coal-fired power plants offline.