VA holds annual Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery

In the 1880s, people began to refer to it as Memorial Day, and over time (particularly after World War I) that became the adopted standard.

Benson’s young niece and nephew, Anthony and Katrina Benson-Verducci, laid a wreath in his honor. “But we can remember them”. However, women’s contributions in this sphere (like so many others), too often gets erased or overlooked, so we’d like to do our part to make sure that these courageous and selfless women get the recognition they deserve.

Keeping with tradition, a cannon filled with gunpowder was sacked to kick off the parade.

As soldiers trudged over the desolate World War I battlefields of Flanders, their heavy boots aerated the soil and awakened dormant poppy seeds that eventually bloomed into flowers that grew to cover their graves. It wasn’t until 1967, however, that federal law officially named it “Memorial Day”.

Just like Douglas Sparling, who honored those who fought and died for this country at the parade and ceremony in Findlay Lake Monday morning.

A gathering was held at a park following the parade.

This year’s keynote speaker is Staff Sgt. Louis Hanson, a veteran of the 164th.

Colorado Sen. Ray Scott was one of many state and local officials who expressed appreciation for the sacrifice and service of veterans and service members. No one interfered with their march, and they completed the entire parade route. “I know that’s important to be with your family, but when you’re with your family, remember the veterans”.

And how many of us support recapturing and restoring Memorial Day, setting it aside once again for reflection and honor?

Regardless of how you feel about war or the American system of government, there is no reason to blame the vast majority of American men and women who valiantly served and made the ultimate sacrifice for their homeland and the people living with its borders. Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 4895, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 457, Marine Corp League Detachment 603, Women Veterans of America Chapter 47.