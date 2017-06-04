Valverde desperate to get started at Barcelona

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has paid tribute to Luis Enrique by claiming that he instilled belief in the team to become great again.

Having graced the club’s books as a player, the new man at the helm is aware of the level of expectation he will be working under.

The 30-year-old Turkish global has been given the green-light by new coach Ernesto Valverde to leave the Camp Nou this summer and Arsenal are in pole-position to sign him.

“I’m sure that I can do better than I did with Luis Enrique because last season, I didn’t have the minutes that I wanted and I want to be better”.

“I want to convey everything I feel to the fans, and that can vibrate with the team”. Sometimes, for a club like Barca to call you, not only do they need to like your style, but it must also coincide with timing, your situation.

The midfielder added that he just tries to “go to the pitch and finish the game and I cannot complain to myself” as then he can come off the pitch saying that he has given “everything” to the cause of trying to win every game. “I’m convinced that we are going to do very well”.

Valverde has quite the challenge on his hands if he is to emulate his predecessor – Enrique claimed an historic treble in his first season, and won a further six major trophies in his next two years, his final being a Copa del Rey after beating Deportivo Alaves 3-1 at the end of last month.