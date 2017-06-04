Van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge

The three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said.

The suspects were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first emergency call being made.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also seriously injured during the London Bridge attack, Scotland Yard said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain. “Enough is enough”, she said as she announced a raft of initiatives to tackle the terror threat.

“He has always tried to help in terms of what is going on in the area”.

BTP said extra police would be patrolling stations in London and the South East in the wake of the attacks, with armed officers at stations.

It is the third terrorist atrocity in Britain in less than three months after the Westminster and Manchester attacks in March and May.

More than five hours after the first arrests, a woman in a burka was led into a police van parked outside the flats.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s spokesman says Trump has been briefed by his national security team and he will be provided with updates.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.

“Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

British police have asked for people with photos or videos of the incidents to hand them to authorities so they can be used as possible evidence. In March, a auto ramming and knife attack in Westminster left five people dead, and two weeks ago a bombing outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people, including young fans.

Here is a quick look at the facts we know so far about Saturday night’s terrorist attacks in London. The stabbers were wearing fake explosive vests, police said. Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market.

“He said to me, ‘Oh, where did you get your van, Ken? GOD BLESS!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

– Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket.

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas said: “My heart goes out to all those affected and caught up in these horrific and despicable attacks, and my thoughts are with the victims and their families”.

May announced that the general election will be held Thursday as scheduled.

“In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side”, said new French President Emmanuel Macron. “This is a moment for decisiveness and resolve in the face of evil”. Witnesses said a white van drove onto the sidewalk A BBC reporter who was on the bridge at the time said the van was driving around 50 miles per hour.

