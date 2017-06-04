Van ploughs into pedestrians on London Bridge

According to Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, they got reports that a van struck people on the London Bridge at 5.08 p.m., on Saturday evening, reports CNN. The stabbing took place in the nearby Borough Market.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament.

Elite SAS troops were called into action on British streets for the first time as the London Bridge terror attack unfolded.

The three attackers – who were shouting “This is for Allah” – were shot deadby armed police within eight minutes of 999 calls.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

SEVEN people have died and many more injured in terror attacks involving a van and knives on Saturday night.

Back in March, four people were killed when Khalid Masood drove his Hyundai auto into people on Westminster Bridge before stabbing PC Keith Palmer inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

Brad Meyers had just left London Bridge when he heard a “boom” behind him, which he thought was a auto hitting the guardrails or other vehicles.

“They want to stop us voting on Thursday in the general elections, and enjoying the democracy that we have”, he said. “I saw a man in red with quite a large blade – I don’t know the measurement, I guess maybe 10 inches”, he said.

“We stand ready to support the British Government as it responds to these attacks and our thoughts are with those injured and their families”, she said.

“Any Indians injured/affected during the London Bridge “major incident” and at Borough Market may reach off-office hours Public Response Unit”. Police officials later gunned down the three suspects.

French people are among the casualties from the London attack, the Elysee Palace said on Sunday without giving further details.

It was not immediately disclosed if the six people killed were pedestrians at the bridge or restaurant patrons at the market.

In reference to the elections, she said that national campaigning will resume tomorrow, adding: “We will come together and, united, we will take on our enemies”.

Police also said that they were attending a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but later said it was not connected.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the “fast-moving” situation, adding: “I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism“.

May was due to chair an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.