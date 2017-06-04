Van strikes as many as 6 people on London Bridge

He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured.

He stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead by a ministerial bodyguard. Prime Minister Theresa May has blamed Islamic extremists.

In the final tweet in his morning series, Trump noted that the London attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives. All three were shot dead by police at the scene. Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter. The Royal Naval Lifeboat Institution was helping with evacuations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain and Europe.

The attack Saturday came on the eve of a benefit concert by Grande for victims of last month’s Manchester Arena bombing in aid of the victims and their families.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

The attack comes just days before the country goes to polls in the General Elections scheduled for 8 June, and less than two weeks after the terrorist attack that hit Manchester city, killing 23 people.

May’s Conservative Party had been expected to win by a wide margin but recent polls have showed the race tightening considerably.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”. And on Sunday he tweeted: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter that “France is standing more than ever side by side with the UK”.

Mr Khan’s statement appeared to have been taken out of context by Mr Trump. The force said the men were wearing what looked like suicide vests that turned out to be fake. “But these were later established to hoaxes”.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men get out and thought they were going to help.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them. They were stabbing everyone.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant, the witness said. “I want to know if this girl is still alive”. Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer. He saw at least six people on the ground after the van veered on and off the pavement. Gunfire erupted at the bridge, though witnesses said it could have come from police. “I hid in a restaurant basement for about an hour”.

Jamie, a witness who was in a restaurant on Rochester Walk near London Bridge, told the Press Association: “We were in the Black and Blue restaurant, we heard a fight and everyone got up and everyone rushed out of the restaurant and we heard a massive, massive bang”.

Borough Market, where the stabbing occurred, is a popular market with gourmet food and produce stalls and several restaurants inside.

“We’re monitoring the situation in London and we’re in touch with British authorities”, New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said. The attackers “had no clue what they were doing”. These photos were captured at the chaotic scene. “And then people started screaming coming back up”, said the 31-year-old, his white top covered in blood.

Her office said she would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee on Sunday.

Alex Shellum was in The Mudlark pub, close to London Bridge, at around 10pm when a woman in her early 20s “staggered into the pub”. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.

The national threat level was briefly raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.