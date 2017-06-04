Van strikes pedestrians on London Bridge, police respond to 2 other ‘incidents’

A British Transport Police (BTP) officer was stabbed in the face as he responded to the terrorist incident at London Bridge. They were shot and killed in Borough Market.

As they responded to the two incidents, police were then called to a third potential attack – reports of an “incident” in nearby Vauxhall, a residential area, which occurred just before 1 a.m. (8p ET).

Of the casualties, he said: “Three of them, yes (were conscious), and one guy was not talking at all, was just, like, down”.

“At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police”.

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these terrible events”, she added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

London police report “incident” on London Bridge.

Trump later tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”.

In another tweet, he advised: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We drove a little bit further southwards and noticed there was another person on the right hand side of the bridge”.

Trump also used the incident to promote his proposed travel ban, which has been blocked by federal courts.

She returned to Downing Street late last night and has been receiving briefings from security officials overnight. “It knocked loads of people down”.

A man who gave only his first name, Ben, told BBC radio that he “saw a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches long, stabbing a man, about three times” near Borough Market.

London authorities are investigating reports that a vehicle has hit pedestrians on London Bridge. Reuters was unable to immediately verify her account. People were warned to avoid the area while emergency vehicles attended to the incidents which police described as “ongoing”.

“I hear maybe six to eight gunshots and screams unlike I’ve ever heard before”.

It then across the bridge knocking over several pedestrians.

Tim Farron, the Lib Dem leader, said: “Tonight’s horrific incidents in London remind us how much we owe our emergency services”.

Police holding shields ran down the street yelling at people to clear out of the way.

Terrorists driving a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing at least six and injuring 30 people, police reported.

Fox News cited witnesses who said that people had been stabbed at the London Bridge incident, and Reuters reported that one witness had seen people who may have had their throats cut.

The man with the knife stabbed a waitress, who was hiding behind a partition, in the neck and stabbed a man in the back before running out of the restaurant.