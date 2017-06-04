Van strikes pedestrians on London Bridge

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the London incident is being investigated as a “potential act of terrorism“.

She will hold an emergency ministerial meeting later on Sunday and Facebook activated its safety check function for people in London to let their loved ones know they are safe. “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”.

The incident comes less than three months after an attacker ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I’d like to thank the fearless men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night”.

A white van riding on London Bridge mounted the sidewalk and mowed down pedestrians shortly after 10 p.m., sparking chaos in the city, according to multiple news reports citing eyewitnesses.

When it stopped, he said three people got out and he thought they were going to help the people who had been hit.

A witness told CNN two men had entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area and stabbed two people inside.

Police said armed officers were also responding to an incident in the nearby Borough Market area of the city.

“At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. When I arrived a second after I had heard the screams and the shots, I saw five or six officers running toward the van”. The vehicle continued to Borough Market, a warren of narrow streets that’s popular with tourists and full of bars.

A white van hit several pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST before apparently crashing into railings. Being evacuated with people running out. “We locked ourselves in the office”.

Another witness called Gerard said the suspects stabbed a series of people near Borough Market and shouted, “This is for Allah”.

He added that the suspects were killed within eight minutes of the first call to police warning them of the attacks.

“If I had been there 30 seconds before, I probably would have been in the middle of it”. The public was told to “run, hide and tell”.

BBC radio said witnesses saw people throwing tables and chairs at the perpetrators of the attack to protect themselves. I turned around and tried, but he side-stepped me. “It looked to me that the van was aiming for the people”. The subway station at Vauxhall was briefly closed, but later reopened.

“At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents”.

UPDATE 11:15am: POLICE have carried out a series of controlled explosions following the twin terror attacks in central London.

Photos from the scene show heavy police presence on the bridge.

Streets in the area would have been busy with people on a Saturday night out.

Police said they were dealing with an incident but gave no further details while the London Ambulance Service said it was sending multiple resources to the incident.