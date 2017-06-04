Vehicle rams into pedestrians on London Bridge

Authorities did not immediately say if they believed the incident on the bridge was an act of terrorism.

On London Bridge, witnesses told the BBC that a vehicle veered off the road just after 10 p.m. and hit pedestrians.

At least six people were killed and almost a dozen others hospitalized following a horrific hit-and-run on the London Bridge and a vicious stabbing attack that the London police declared “terrorist incidents” last night as authorities were bracing for further bloodshed.

Other witnesses reported seeing a man with “a big knife” in the Borough market and a vehicle ramming pedestrians on the London bridge. We drove a bit further and noticed there was another person on the right hand side of the bridge who was also not on the pavement but in the road itself.

He added officers were treating the incident as terrorism and additional police would be deployed in the capital.

“They (terrorists) want to stop us enjoying the freedoms that we have… they want to stop us voting on Thursday in the general election… we can’t allow them to do that”.

El-Sisi said that tackling terrorism thoroughly means confronting “those countries that supply, train, arm and provide political and ideological cover to terrorists”.

As emergency services sped toward London Bridge, reports came in of multiple stabbings at Borough Market, a gourmet food market packed with customers on Saturday nights.

This photo taken by photographer Gabriele Sciotto shows a man, foreground, one of the suspects, wearing what appear to be canisters strapped to his chest lying on the ground after being shot by police outside Borough Market in London Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Sky News also reported a crashed van outside Brindisa, a trendy tourist spot that sits at a prime location outside Borough Market.

A stabbing at nearby Vauxhall was unrelated, the Met added.

All three suspects were shot dead by armed officers on the scene within eight minutes.

Sabine told LBC that she arrived home in the area shortly before the incident took place and saw lots of people enjoying themselves.

Another witness, who declined to be named, his white top covered in blood, described a scene of panic in the bar.

Many people are now questioning whether it is safe to travel to London in light of the attack on the busy London station.

Another witness, Brad Myers, had just left London Bridge when he heard a “boom” behind him, which he thinks was the sound of a auto hitting the guardrails or other vehicles.

Media in France reported that two French citizens were injured in the attack. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.