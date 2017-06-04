Vehicle runs into London Bridge pedestrians; multiple injuries

The three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, police and witnesses said. Officers rushed into the nearby Katzenjammers bar and ordered people to sit on the floor, patron Paul Connell told CNN.

Earlier on March 24, London was struck by a terror attack that killed four people and left dozens injured in the city’s deadliest attack in over a decade.

“As you know, our officers confronted the suspects and brought this awful incident to a conclusion within eight minutes”.

The attack came only minutes after the end of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, in an area teeming with bars where many fans were watching the match on television.

“Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket“.

In March, four people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

Police said they were called just after 10 p.m. (2100GMT) to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the bridge, which crosses the River Thames in central London.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said.

A taxi driver told the BBC that three men got out of the van with long knives and “went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people“.

Another witness, who declined to be named, his white top covered in blood, described a scene of panic in the bar. There was a line of people going down to the emergency exit.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck”. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way. “They put pressure on the stab wound”. Khan did use those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see: “No reason to be alarmed”.

“It’s clear to me that the courage of those people, during and following the attack, was extraordinary, and I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this terrible attack, and I am sure helped to save lives”.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter Saturday night that United States would help in any way necessary, and expressed his solidarity with London and the United Kingdom.

Authorities collared eight people in Barking, east London, and are still searching other homes in the area, the department said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London, said she had ” heard truly remarkable stories of extraordinarily fearless actions by officers on and off duty who were first on the scene”.

May addressed the attack Sunday after a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, he told Sky News, adding “it did not look like an accident” and saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident”.

Medics treated people lying injured on the ground near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them. He said a waitress was stabbed in the throat and a man was stabbed in the back.

The killings on Saturday night were the second terrorist atrocity to hit the country in as many weeks after 22 were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.