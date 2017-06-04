Venezuela opposition leaders wounded in anti-government march

Opposition leader Henrique Capriles, center, takes cover from tear gas during a march towards the Ombudsman’s Office in protest of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, May 29, 2017.

The demonstrators had been trying to make their way to a government office in the centre of Caracas, but were blocked by hundreds of soldiers in riot gear and armoured cars.

Thousands of Venezuelans demonstrated on Monday after the opposition said it would intensify pressure on Maduro to stop what they see as his tightening grip on power. He also said he would file a complaint about the issue with state prosecutors. Opposition leaders are demanding immediate presidential elections.

MP Carlos Paparoni said he had been hit in the head with tear gas canisters at the same protest. But the demonstration went from being a remembrance to becoming a case in point, when Capriles, Paparoni and dozens of other demonstrators were assaulted by National Guard and Police. In San Cristobal in the western state of Tachira, two taxis and a bus were set on fire and used to block a highway. And it all happened in a march aimed at denouncing excesses in crowd control by the Maduro administration.

Maduro has called for a Constitutional Assembly, which he says calls the only path to peace.

The opposition also blame Maduro for rampant inflation and shortages of food and medicines. He accuses them of attempting a “coup” with U.S. backing. Local media said Subero had been accused by local residents in the community of Palavecio of videotaping people who attended the funeral of a protester they believe was killed by National Guard members.

The government and opposition accuse each other of sending armed groups to sow violence in the protests.