Vettel wins Monaco Grand prix

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany celebrates with his second placed teammate Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, right, after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Sunday, May 28, 2017.

But his team are not likely to follow Ferrari’s example and use team orders to favour one driver in the world championship.

“It’s very clear Ferrari have chosen their number one driver and are pushing everything to make sure Sebastian will maximise his points”.

“I can stop the vehicle if I like as I am driving it, but we work as a team and if you don’t believe what you have been told, or how it works, it will get very complicated”.

“I haven’t spoken to the team and I don’t really plan to. The team got a one-two, which is great for the team, but the rest – until we have meetings and we can see all the graphs I don’t know”. We have to add this, because his team is far away from Ferrari and Mercedes, and yet they are very good until now. It might be the other way.

“I knew that if I have any chance that might be it until I get the call because Valtteri was on fresh tires so it’s likely that he will go quicker, so I just tried to push as hard as I can and wait for the call to box. We just have to make sure we are ahead of them so we don’t have to be in that same scenario that they were in [on Sunday]”.

Ferrari have denied all claims with regards to team orders and made it clear that their drivers are free to race each other.

A gearbox failure for Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg before Sergio Perez pitted for a new front wing promoted him to 10th, but the triple world champion, complaining of poor grip, was already 35 seconds behind race leader Raikkonen by the end of lap 24.

Vettel led home team-mate Kimi Raikkonen after passing the Finn by running longer to their only pit stops.

“I was surprised myself when I came out ahead”.

Raikkonen lost crucial time to Vettel, who was able to continue to lap at a faster speed than his teammate before pitting five laps later and resuming the race in the lead. Although the Red Bulls also had Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes in the mix, meaning it was not a straight fight between teammates, Vettel used the example as proof that Ferrari’s strategy was not unusual.

“The drivers are free to race“.

“You don’t often start fifth and get a podium here”. I don’t now feel that we have to have a number one.

There is a delicious irony in the fact that after weeks of calling on Mercedes to throw all its efforts behind Lewis Hamilton’s bid for the title, the (mainly British) media is now aghast at the possibility of Ferrari adopting the self-same policy for Sebastian Vettel.

“I came in this morning feeling awful – I didn’t get a lot of sleep last night – so to come away with the points I’ve come away with, I can happily take this and move forwards”, said the Briton. “I would like to think that at the end of the season those points are going to be valuable”.