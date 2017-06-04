Vice President Responds To Mayor Peduto’s Commitment To Paris Climate Accord

Pittsburgh is committed fighting global warming, the Democrat said. Controls on auto emissions began with laws in California, after all.

“I call on them, come, and work here with us”. He didn’t argue that it would affect US efforts to reduce American emissions.

Global leaders and scientists are saying jobs can be created in green technology, which will give the China the edge.

China had said all along that regardless of what the United States made a decision to do, it would keep its commitment to the Paris accord, reports CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy.

The Obama administration previously pledged in 2015 the US commitment to the agreement, planning to cut its greenhouse gas emission 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

The secretary of state was, by all accounts, a member of the “Remain Campaign” lobbying against a U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The company reiterated its support for various climate pledges, and it boasted about its Chevrolet Bolt EV, an electric vehicle priced under $30,000.

And in scathing remarks, he said that, during Mr. Trump’s visit to Europe last week, leaders there tried to explain the Paris accord to the president in quote “simple sentences” – but that it appeared the president did not understand it.

Former Democratic president Barack Obama expressed regret over the pullout from a deal he was instrumental in brokering.

“Secondly, the U.S., by becoming an outlier on climate action, will also soon realise the folly of its decision – that it will lose out on investment, jobs and market opportunities in a lower carbon economy”, he said.

But the US withdrawal means it is now under less pressure to bring emissions to a peak substantially earlier than 2030, or to introduce even tougher commitments, as the Paris agreement allows. This is flat-out false, “there is nothing in the agreement that stops the United States from building coal plants, or gives the permission to China or India to build coal plants”, the Post notes.

New drilling methods have made gas cheaper, allowing it to replace coal in many US power plants. For all the wrong reasons, he is pulling the USA out of the Paris Climate Agreement, which took years to negotiate and to which every other country in the world has signed on except of Syria and Nicaragua.

Trump has said in the past that the idea of an apocalyptic threat from global climate change, of the sort promoted by green lobby groups, is a flim-flam proposition created to extort money from the US and other advanced economies.

That sentiment may be the silver lining in what struck many Americans as a dark day for their country and the world, with some suggesting Trump was willingly relinquishing America’s world leadership position.

Taking the podium after Pruitt, White House press secretary Sean Spicer also dodged questions about Trump’s beliefs regarding climate change.

Lori Robertson, managing editor of FactCheck.org which is a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Centre, said there was nothing in the Paris agreement that stipulates which countries can and cannot buildcoal plants. Airlines have been spending billions on new, more fuel-efficient planes – fuel is an airline’s second-biggest expense after labor. “I can get back to you”. “The (financial) objective is to be efficient”.

In early May, the heads of 44 free market groups sent a letter to Trump, urging him to withdraw from the agreement.

“It’s easy to imagine a future administration that wants to re-engage in an activist role on climate”, said Book, the energy analyst.