Victor Moses Gets Married To Mum Of His Kids

Arsenal scored 12 minutes from time to win the FA Cup final in a pulsating 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

That change came ahead of a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough on April 17 and Arsenal would lose just one game with that formation, which Wenger stuck with for Saturday’s final despite missing a number of key personnel. The players play for their future, for their next season, ” Wenger said. Wenger said he will discuss his future at the club with the board on Tuesday, but he suggested he wants to stay and the FA Cup trophy makes it clear the board should keep him. I don’t think I could have done much more this season, it is the coach’s decision and you have to respect that. Sometimes I think it could be tiredness’.

Wenger added: “Once the game starts and you are a fan, you stand behind the team, that is what I have not accepted this season and I will never accept it”.

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez got the Gunners off to a strong start in this battle of London clubs at Wembley Stadium on Saturday when he opened the scoring at the four-minute mark with a right-footed shot past net minder Thibaut Courtois, Efe news reported. I worked until the last day of my contract. “When I look around that dressing room and training with the boys week-in, week-out… when we put in fantastic performances then I know we are capable of that”, the Ox said.

The victory ends a disappointing league season on a high for Arsene Wenger, who has now won the FA Cup a record seven times as Arsenal boss. “We have shown with that performance, it’s a statement”. “We go home with a bad taste because of what has happened but for sure we would rather win the Premier League than the FA Cup.” he explained.

