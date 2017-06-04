Video shows mudslide taking out a California highway

A massive landslide covered a section of California’s famous Highway 1 last weekend that’s been beset by falling rocks and debris this year. Storms across California have caused $1.3 billion in highway damage over the past year.

According to the California Department of Transportation, more than one million tons of rock and dirt are blocking part of State Highway 1 in Monterey County.

Highway 1 is a popular North-West road that hugs the Pacific coast from Los Angeles to areas north of San Francisco.

Caltrans spokeswoman Susana Cruz told the Herald that there are five active landslides in the area and it was believed four of them came down together around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

But Saturday’s slide at Mud Creek was the largest by far, and authorities said they don’t know when it can be cleared.

Cruz said it’s the biggest she’s seen since joining Caltrans in 2001.

A massive landslide has swallowed up a one-quarter mile stretch of California’s iconic Highway 1 and likely permanently altered the Big Sur coastline.

No damage has been reported, but officials have been limited in their investigation.

The Mud Creek blockage is the southernmost of three major road closures in effect along a 36-mile stretch of the Big Sur coast, forcing lengthy detours for motorists.

This winter has been particularly rough for Big Sur, state transportation spokesman Colin Jones said.

The only access from the south to the area between the two slides on Highway 1 is via Nacimiento-Fergusson Road. A new bridge might not be finished until September, Shivers said.

Kurt Mayer, who is an owner of Big Sur Tap House, said that he would not change work spot for somewhere else that may be safer for him and his business.

“We were concerned that there would be a slide, we just didn’t think it would be of this size”, he said.

