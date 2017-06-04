Video shows sea lion snatching girl from Canadian pier

Luckily, the girl was alright after what looks to be her father jumped in to rescue her.

The girl was sitting on a dock in Richmond watching the animal in the water before it grabbed her dress and pulled her into the water. That was followed by much laughter and exclamations and a few seconds later the girl sat with her back to the dock.

After the sea lion retreated back into the water, the audience is left laughing.

Suddenly the sea lion jumped up, bit the girl’s dress and pulled her backwards into the water. They say doctors might not know about the specific course of treatment that would be required, and want the family to reach out so they can ensure she gets the help she needs. There have been reports of aggressive attacks on humans in the past though it is not known if the animal was trying to harm the girl.

Danielle Hyson, a trainer at the Vancouver Aquarium, told The Vancouver Sun that the sea lion had displayed warning signs just moments before the incident.

A video of the incident was posted to YouTube by a man named Michael Fujiwara who said the girl speaks Mandarin.

The video shows the girl nearing the edge of the dock before the sea lion leaps from the water, grabs her dress and pulls her into the water. “It’s not SeaWorld. These are wild animals”.

“They have teeth, they can bite and even unintentionally you can get bitten so you want to keep your distance from them”, says Andrew Trites, a Marine Mammal Researcher.

When I was a kid growing up in Victoria, British Columbia, feeding seals and sea lions down at the wharf was one of my favorite things to do.

A sea lion was swimming slowly by a wharf in Canada.

Trites believes the sea lion was fattening up before heading to breed off the coast of California.