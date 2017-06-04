Violence incidents kill 2 in London

This all went down at about 10:30 P.M. Saturday evening at the London Bridge.

The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on 8 June.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

” London’s Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation”.

The State Department issued a statement condemning the attacks as “cowardly”.

“From 2208 hrs (local time) officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge”.

” Police said they responded to the incident on London bridge at 2208 hours (2108 GMT)”.

Prime Minister Theresa May had been informed and was being kept updated, her office said, while US President Donald Trump had also been briefed by his national security team, the White House said. “We are with you“, he tweeted.

The attack began when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incidents and tweeted, “Attacks in London shocking & anguishing”. He said they saw a metal chair being thrown towards the man. “People running – I’ve never ran so fast in my life”, Joe Dillon, an American grad student at Kings College, told MSNBC. Rowley said the attackers were dead in eight minutes.

LANGFITT: You know, on a Saturday night, it’s a lovely evening. I’m a good bro, too.

‘I was shouting “run run run” and throwing bottles at them, pint glasses.

Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing.

Witnesses say they saw assailants armed with long knives attacking people at random in Borough Market.

Another eyewitness, Mark Roberts, told CNN that one person was hit “about 20 feet in the air”.

He said he first noticed the man after seeing three men running with “kind of explosive looking belt” on their chests.

“(The man) said he had been stabbed in the neck and I was holding his bandage and wound while he was talking to the police”. “The Uber stopped, we asked people what was going on – people said there was shooting”, said Yoann Belmere, 40, a French banker living in London.

A stabbing at nearby Vauxhall was unrelated, the Met added. Jones also said that she saw a man being arrested shortly afterward. One wore “this sort of belt”, he said. She had said she did not know where two people she had been with were. About five minutes later, as he and diners sheltered in the restaurant, he said he heard 10 to 15 gunshots. “Some of them were coming by vehicle, some of them were running”.

MARTIN: Now, for people who aren’t familiar with the area, can you just describe where all of these incidents occurred? “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

He said it was now believed there were only three attackers involved. Armed police came in. Police tweeted that Londoners should “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”. We need the courts to give us back our rights.

The NYPD said it is closely monitoring the situation in London, but added that “there are no specific, credible threats to NYC”.

Incident 3 – London police say they are now responding to incident in Vauxhall area. There’s no indication so far that the incidents are terrorism-related, or what if any relation there is between the three of them.

Police and ambulance workers responded rapidly, evacuating pedestrians and shutting down the London Bridge subway station.

Authorities have not said what caused the incident.

Witnesses described a van speeding into several pedestrians on London Bridge and then a knife-wielding man sprinting towards a bar packed with revellers enjoying a Saturday night out.

Reacting to the attacks, Macron also said that he now aims to increase defence cooperation with both the United Kingdom and Germany.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

United States pop star Ariana Grande, whose concert in Manchester was the scene of last week’s fatal terror attack, tweeted: “Praying for London“.

Peter Rhodes, London Ambulance Service Assistant Director of Operations, said at least 20 people were injured in the attack. He suffered injuries to his head, face and leg, according to police.