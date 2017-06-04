Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh 50’s demolish Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Dhawan slammed 68 runs off 65 balls with a six and six boundaries.

After India made 319 for three in 48 overs, the third rain stoppage of the match left Pakistan with a revised target of 289 in 41 overs when play resumed in bright sunshine. India opened the batting with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

That was not the end of the run spree, with Hardik Pandya hitting the first three balls of left-arm spinner Imad Wasim´s last over of the innings for six on his way to an unbeaten 20.

Pakistan’s woes were exacerbated by injuries to seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz, who both left the field after breaking down mid-over.

Wahab’s day was summed up when he was unable to complete his ninth over after falling awkwardly in his delivery stride.

To cash in on the craze for cricket – particularly an encounter between arch rivals India and Pakistan on the cricket field – pubs in the national capital region came up with attractive offers and ensured big TV screens and other special arrangements so that patrons could see the match while bending the arm.

India´s openers made an initially cautious start before they upped the tempo either side of a 50-minute rain break. Sharma was just beginning to relocate his timing when he was run out nine short of his ton, undone by a bouncing bat as he dived to make his ground.

It was leg spinner Shadab Khan who earned the breakthrough for Pakistan, claiming the much needed wicket of Dhawan in the 25th over.

He went 43 balls without a boundary before pumping Wahab wide of mid-off then rocking back to the next ball for six.

Rohit shone to the maximum as he scored 91 runs in his 119-ball innings.

But in sight of what would have been his 11th ODI hundred, Rohit was run out when he just failed to beat Babar Azam´s throw to wicket-keeper Sarfraz after Kohli called him for a tight single.

The fielding gaffes began nearly immediately, Ahmed Shehzad fluffing a regulation stop at point to set a trend that peaked with Hasan Ali dropping Yuvraj on eight and sub-fielder Faheem Ashraf shelling Kohli on 43.

An ear-splitting reaction followed signalling Kohli’s arrival, but Pakistan briefly rallied either side of a second rain delay as Amir and Hasan Ali tied up Sharma.