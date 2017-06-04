Vladimir Putin claims ‘patriotic hackers’ framed Russian Federation for USA election interference

President Vladimir Putin compared Russian hackers to free-spirited “artists”, saying they may just be people who wake up one morning, see how their homeland is being maligned in the foreign press and decide to take matters into their own hands.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told NBC News that he believes that American hackers could have interfered in the 2016 USA election and been responsible for leaking documents during the campaign. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”. “Is this possible? Theoretically, yes”.

Asked if Russian hackers could try to shape the outcome of German parliamentary elections later this year, Putin said: “We never engaged in that on a state level, and have no intention of doing so”.

President Vladimir Putin ridiculed the allegations of Russian meddling in USA elections, accusing the Democrats of trying to shift blame for their defeat and likening the accusations against Russia to anti-Semitism.

“It reminds me of anti-Semitism”, Mr Putin said. Could you imagine something like that?

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the U.S. leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal is set to take effect in 2021. In the midst of a political battle.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged U.S. business executives on Friday to help President Trump mend U.S. -Russia relations. “Could you imagine something like that?”

He alleged that some evidence pointing at Russian hackers’ participation in cyberattacks – he didn’t specify which – could have been falsified in an attempt to smear Russia. “Trump’s team was more efficient during the election campaign”.

Mr Putin scoffed at the USA focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Mr Trump’s team, saying the envoy was just doing his job.

“The problem isn’t us, the problem is inside United States politics”, Putin added. It is said to be part of a four-night special documentary project, ‘The Putin Interviews, ‘ set to premiere on the American cable network on June 12.

Putin offered his reaction to Trump’s decision to pull out from the worldwide Paris accord seeking to curb climate change.