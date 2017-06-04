Vladimir Putin: ‘Don’t worry’ about Trump climate deal move

Putin, in remarks that projected ridicule, sarcasm and exasperation, denied that Russian officials had discussed sanctions in meetings with Trump’s aides, and said that no agreements on the possibility of lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia have been reached with the United States. “Technology experts can invent anything and put the blame on anyone”.

Islamabad: Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain said today that there were chances of some “positive changes” in the worldwide politics which may result in resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues.

“I appeal to you and the USA side: help the newly-elected president too, and his administration”, Mr Putin told the U.S. business leaders.

Nevertheless, asked if he agreed with what Snowden did, Putin says “no”.

He made the comments Friday at the the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum where he greeted delegates from all over the world.

Instead of apologizing, Putin said, Democrats “say it’s not our fault, it was the Russians”.

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign to tilt last year’s election in favor of Republican Donald Trump, after the billionaire pledged to boost ties with Moscow.

When asked about ongoing investigations into the Kremlin’s ties to Trump’s presidential campaign and current members of his administration, Putin said it was “just some kind of hysteria” and told Kelly “someone needs to give you a pill or something!”

Excerpts released Thursday from “The Putin Interviews” show the strongman president chatting from behind the wheel of a auto, in the Kremlin and a country estate as the maverick three-time Oscar victor Stone listens. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”, Putin said.

One area where Putin was critical of Trump’s policy was regarding the U.S. president’s demand that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members raise their military spending to 2% of GDP.

While Mr Trump sparked dismay among many by withdrawing from the agreement to cut greenhouse gases, the Russian President said he did not “judge” his counterpart in Washington.

Snowden, 33, was given asylum in Russian Federation in 2013 after leaking classified information about USA spy operations.

“What else is the ambassador supposed to do?” “It was a very detailed discussion”, Belousov told reporters following the meeting.

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the USA leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal takes effect, adding that U.S. participation is essential for the success of global efforts.