Vladimir Putin likens USA election allegations to anti-Semitism

Snowden, 33, was given asylum in Russian Federation in 2013 after leaking classified information about USA spy operations.

Putin also said North Atlantic Treaty Organisation “is an instrument of USA foreign policy that is “getting closer” to Russia’s borders”.

Putin on Friday also echoed a popular talking point of Trump’s, that investigations into ties with Russian Federation is a fake story put forth by Democrats bitter they lost the election. At least, the European leaders do not consider me to be among them, ‘ Putin replied, drawing laughter from the room.

Echoing a point made by President Trump, Putin said the allegations are an excuse made by salty Democrats who can’t come to terms with their own failure last November.

Putin denied that Russian Federation meddled in the US presidential election, saying the claims lack substance.

Kelly asked Putin about evidence that he was personally involved in a covert campaign, cited by USA intelligence officials, to hurt Hillary Clinton and help Donald Trump.

“The problem isn’t us, the problem is inside USA politics”, he said. The president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, Alexis Rodzianko, complained of the “psychological effect” of sanctions, saying Russians “think twice” about working with United States companies as they are unsure whether they will be allowed to do business.

Putin pointed to the third successive quarter of growth in the economy and said that the level of foreign investment had climbed to a three-year high despite ties with the West hitting their lowest ebb since the Cold War ended.

“What fingerprints?” Putin said. “It was necessary to apologize to the people and vow not to make such mistakes in the future”.

He blamed the Democrats for the failure to acknowledge their mistakes in the campaign, and “taking internal USA political squabbles into the worldwide arena”.

He also compared the anti-Russian sentiment in the U.S.to anti-Semitism.

Kislyak’s meetings with members of Trump’s team have been a focus of the congressional investigation.

“What else is the ambassador supposed to do?”

She then asked how European leaders were responding to President Trump’s move, and went to Putin first for a response.

Putin also called on U.S. businessmen on to help restore normal dialogue with Washington, saying good U.S. -Russia relations were in the interest of both nations.