Vladimir Putin ridicules claims of Russian meddling in USA presidential vote

With particular scorn, Putin scoffed at the US focus on the Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of Trump’s team, saying that the envoy was merely doing his job.

Those comments irked U.S. Sen. He can joke his way out a question, dodge serious questions by raising his tone and catching the interviewer off guard, among other things.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of major foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2, 2017. And the conversation turned out to be quite informative and fascinating. “But we know where such an attitude leads to, it never ends well”, Putin said. New questions also emerged about additional undisclosed meetings between Jeff Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Former FBI Director James Comey, who was sacked by President Trump earlier this month, is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week about possible undue influence that was exerted concerning the ongoing federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. “What else is the ambassador supposed to do?”

During his Russian Federation visit, Modi and Putin held a summit, and signed several agreements including a critical one to build two more reactors of a nuclear plant in Tamil Nadu with Russia’s help.

“Have you lost your mind?”

We even offered, immediately after it happened (alleged chemical weapons attack on 4th April), to carry out an inspection right on the air field where President Assad’s planes, allegedly with chemical weapons, took off.

For several months, the Kremlin has batted down questions on possible Russian collusion with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign or interference in the 2016 United States election, with creative variations on “No comment”.

He compared accusations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election to anti-Semitism and labeled the reports of Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s meetings with Trump associates as “hysteria“, saying the envoy was simply doing what he’s paid to do.

Putin, in remarks that projected ridicule, sarcasm and exasperation, denied that Russian officials had discussed sanctions in meetings with Trump’s aides, and said that no agreements on the possibility of lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia have been reached with the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that a 3-year-old could have hacked the USA election and that his country was not responsible. “Experts in information technology can invent anything”. “We do not want a situation akin to Libya or Somalia to develop in Syria or Afghanistan, where North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is present over many years but the situation is not improving”, Putin said.