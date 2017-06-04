Russia has never engaged in hacking at the “state level, ” Putin said at the Konstantinovsky Palace, adding that some computer attacks may be camouflaged to make them look like Russians were behind them. Could you imagine something like that? “In the midst of a political battle?”

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin implored executives from major USA companies to help Donald Trump.

“By some calculations it was convenient for [potential USA hackers] to release this information, so they released it, citing Russia”, Putin said. “Could you imagine something like that?”

He made the comments Friday at the the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum where he greeted delegates from all over the world.

Asked about the “fingerprints”, IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers, he said those could have been easily rigged and couldn’t stand as credible evidence. Your underage daughter could do that. “If they are patriotically minded, they start making their contributions-which are right, from their point of view-to the fight against those who say bad things about Russian Federation”.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is not getting criticism for his climate stance from at least one world leader: Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to AP, the president also denied claims that Russian Federation might try to shape the September 24 German federal election. The contacts have become the focus of an FBI investigation into possible collusion between Moscow and Trump’s aides that has most recently centred on Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law.

“NATO was established as a Cold War instrument in the fight against the Soviet Union”, Putin said through a translator.

