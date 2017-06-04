“Hackers can be anywhere. They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”, Putin told Kelly in a clip unveiled by NBC News. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”, Putin said.

Putin was responding to a question about possible Russian meddling in upcoming federal elections in Germany, after USA officials accused the Kremlin of interfering in the 2016 presidential vote to help Donald Trump win.

President Vladimir Putin compared Russian hackers to free-spirited “artists”, saying they may just be people who wake up one morning, see how their homeland is being maligned in the foreign press and decide to take matters into their own hands. In fact, he said that USA hackers could have been the ones to frame Russian Federation. Can you imagine something like that? That seemed to confirm what US intelligence services have been saying all along. It’s like anti-Semitism. ‘The Jews are to blame.At the Friday forum moderated by Kelly, Putin compared the U.S. blaming Russian Federation for the hacks to “blaming the Jews”.

Putin also said that those who uploaded the documents to WikiLeaks chose to do so when it was convenient for them after taking into consideration political developments. “Could you imagine something like that?” Putin insisted that the hackers could have tried to make it look like Moscow was behind the act.

Putin insisted that he and Donald Trump “don’t know each other”, but that he views him as “a straight-forward, honest man”, one that “you can’t really classify… as a traditional politician”.