Warriors, Cavaliers prep for NBA Finals

Harper agreed that regular-season accomplishments or reaching the Finals undefeated only has meaning if a title follows.

The Golden State Warriors can take a comfortable 2-0 series lead before heading to OH for game three.

The highly anticipated and inevitable National Basketball Association finals that we have all been waiting for has finally arrived.

Curry made a point to do everything necessary for Durant to make a smooth transition incorporating into the offense, even if that meant his own numbers were down a year after his second MVP and another record 402 3-pointers as Golden State topped the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ wins record going 73-9. He’s a four-time All-NBA honoree, a four-time All-Star, a scoring champion, and a steals leader. Both teams are better than they were a year ago.

If he can carry that momentum into the NBA Finals, he will be a key difference-maker for Cleveland’s upset bid.

Before we tackle the main changes, we would be remiss if we did not mention the absence of Steve Kerr on the court for Golden State.

And if you thought the regular season was a snoozer, the National Basketball Association playoffs have been worse.

The harsh reality is that the quality of the numbers were dampened by the context provided to them. I’ll still take LeBron James and Kyrie Irving over Durant and Steph Curry all day, though, and Cavs teammate Kevin Love finally seems back to his old self. It’s not like Cleveland is down 3-1 – oops, that being the deficit it rallied from previous year to shock the hoops world.

The Warriors committed only one turnover in the half but failed to take full advantage of Cleveland’s shortcomings, missing 35 shots (only eight fewer than the Cavaliers attempted), including 10 of their 13 3-point tries. If he doesn’t take off, the Cavs don’t get bad enough to get Finals good with his return, though the Irving pick came from a trade with the Clippers. “We forced teams to really – like really – play flawless and really not make too many turnovers because if you gave us extra opportunities then it was going to be a bad night”. If Golden State beats the Cavs the glory will go to Curry and Thompson. With A-list stars on both sides, and with legacies on the line in a variety of ways, these Finals have the potential to be a spectacle the likes of which we have never seen.

During the 2016 NBA Finals, however, Curry was thoroughly outperformed by the opponent at his position-and there are no excuses for that. It was a crushing defeat for the Warriors, who led 3-1 before the Cavs won three games in a row to claim the championship. Those may be solid numbers for most, but they’re atrocious with context. Durant has been terrific in his first postseason with the Warriors, averaging 25.2 points on 55.6 percent shooting.

So let’s go back to Game 7 of last year’s finale. And with these star-studded teams, this may not be over even after this NBA Finals “tiebreaker”. This year, they are hungry to prove that was a fluke.

“We’re going to face adversity”, James said.

Kevin Durant was simply unstoppable in his first Finals game since losing to the Heat in 2012 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

O’Neal also responded angrily to McGee, saying he would “smack” McGee after the Warriors big man reacted to yet more mockery. And if you look back to last spring against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, you’ll notice that James averaged just 4.4 converted free throws per game, with just one effort (Game 7) featuring more than seven conversions (8/10).