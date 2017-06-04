Warriors expecting Cavs to get physical

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks. Even if Love is a negative on defense against Dray and KD, he at least provides value on offense by spacing the floor to the three-point line.

Oh, he hit from long range, too.

Featuring two dominant teams – the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers posted a previously unheard-of 24-1 playoff record entering the Finals – this year’s event could be a battle of epic proportions, or a complete blowout because the Warriors are just that good.

As this highly anticipated rematch tipped off at last, the biggest difference from a year ago was clear.

Curry said the Warriors block out most noise and famous faces in the audience as distractions to their on-court focus, but take a moment to notice people they know beyond celebrity fame.

“You want to know why Steph is one of the best players in the world, one of the best players ever”, Durant said of his first order of business when he became a member of the Warriors. He turned the ball over eight times, but also grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out eight assists to go along with his 28 points. Someone painted a racial slur on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD. “Some of them were from aggression”, James said.

“I think, just make them feel us”, Cavs forward Kevin Love said on a conference call with reporters Friday afternoon.

“What happened in the past in my mind doesn’t really count now unless we go out and finish the deal”, he said.

He also seemed to do it again later in the game, when the Warriors had secured their lead.

Once his night was finally done, Durant found mother Wanda at the end of the Warriors bench and held her in a warm embrace. While the Cavs mostly left Harrison Barnes open last season and thrived when he made just 5 of 32 shots in the final three games as the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the title, that wasn’t an option with Durant.

The 13-0 Warriors are on a roll and matched a Finals low with only four turnovers, and if Klay Thompson finds his shooting touch at last it could be another tough day on defense for the Cavs. Counting the regular season, the Warriors are 28-1 in their past 29 games.

Cleveland might be thinking the same thing a day after that startling Game 1 defeat that featured 20 turnovers and Durant driving to the basket at will with nobody even close as he dunked again and again – six times in the first half alone. You go through it with us. “So it’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”.

After an extended delay – partially due to the most non-competitive series of playoff series imaginable and also to built-in schedule gaps by the National Basketball Association itself – the Finals are finally upon us. Well the Lakers stormed through the first three rounds of the playoffs like the Warriors did this season, going a ideal 12-0.

“Some of our lack of communication led to mistakes and led to buckets”. That’s how you have to play against a team like them, because if they’re able to move freely and set good screens, the guys are able to just get a little bit of space or a little bit of breathing room [and] be so effective. Making matters worse was a lack of scoring help from any of their role players.

“The shift came in the first, about, two minutes and 30 seconds after halftime”, Irving said. “As players we do a pretty good job of being able to tune out noise and distractions and stuff on the fly when we need to be able to do what we do on the floor, but still enjoy the atmosphere of the stage that we’re on”.

The Warriors are a powerhouse, but the Cavs are 12-1 in the playoffs and give themselves a shot no matter who else does. They scored 21 points off 20 Cavaliers turnovers while making only four giveaways, tying the fewest by any team in any NBA Finals game.