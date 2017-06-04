Warriors’ Green in quick foul trouble in Game 1

Too often the Cavs gave him all the time and space he needed to attack the rim. Stephen Curry dropped 28 points; Kevin Durant added 38 with eight rebounds and eight assists without a turnover. It was his first NBA Finals game since his Oklahoma City Thunder lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in 2012.

The first game of the 2017 NBA Finals series kicks off on Thursday night, and The Cetureon will bring you everything you need to know about Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 1. Someone painted a racial slur – the N-word – on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD. And teams that win Game 1 of the NBA Finals have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. “But I think we got a great group of guys, headlined by one of the best guys to ever do it”.

With Game 1 set to tip off at 7:00 PM MT tonight, it won’t be long before we start to get a pretty clear picture of whether Hayward’s prediction will hold true or not. Curry made 14 of 24 shots with the sleeve and scored 36 points.

Kerr hasn’t coached Golden State – 12-0 heading into its third straight Finals against LeBron James and the Cavs – since Game 2 of the first round against Portland.

The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the best-of-seven match series, before the action heads to OH for two games.

Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia returned after missing the final two games at San Antonio with a bruised right heel and contributed eight points and six rebounds while plugging the paint. The Warriors’ best lineup against the Cavaliers probably has both players on the floor at the same time, with Iguodala on James and Thompson defending Irving, so Thompson said he doesn’t get caught up in whether his shot is falling.

After a the 2016-17 NBA regular season and three rounds of playoffs, we’ve finally enter the 2017 NBA Finals. The over/under total for the game is listed at 223.5 points.

Game 1 is Thursday at Oracle Arena, where the Cavaliers won their first championship previous year by becoming the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the finals. “My heart goes out to him, ” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Cleveland is 12-1 in these NBA Playoffs. Klay Thompson, playing more stellar defense while missing all five of his 3-point tries and scoring just six points, notched his 77th career postseason game to tie Jeff Mullins for most in franchise history.