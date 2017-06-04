Warriors’ Kerr considers returning as coach for Game 2

A clever plan to prank Cavaliers fans in Cleveland landed a young Warriors fan a ticket to the NBA Finals and a meeting with Golden State star Stephen Curry. Durant has an easier job than LeBron on both ends of the floor, but the Warriors can not expect the disparity in the level of play between the two superstars to be this large going forward.

The Warriors lost that series because Bogut – their best rim protector – got hurt in Game 5.

All that hype, all those insane Vine videos that helped create the NBA’s newest superstar, and then he largely bombs for a second straight Finals. “But we got to do a better job putting the ball in the basket”. “I don’t want to feel what I felt previous year and (am) going to do everything in my power to attack every game with that kind of perspective”.

Curry sported a fresh haircut for the occasion and the two-time reigning MVP initially wore a black sleeve on his shooting arm to protect a tender elbow that still had some swelling, but he quickly removed it and found his stroke.

“Just make them feel us”.

Describing his relationship with Curry, Durant said, “You want to know why Steph is one of the best players in the world, one of the best players ever”.

The early returns bode well as Curry ripped off four threes in the third quarter on his way to a 28-point, 10-assist night as the the Warriors opened a 21-point lead and led 93-72 heading into the fourth. “And that’s our best effort to win this championship, is just be ourselves”.

The first half of yesterday’s game was fairly close, with the Cavs taking the lead a few times. Durant may have been starring down at the person sitting next to Rihanna after that three-pointer, as well.

“We’ve got to make it much tougher on him”, Lue said of Durant. With that being said, Kevin (Love) was able to get five offensive rebounds.

Rihanna, it turns out, can be a very distracting person.

Not only did the Warriors match a Finals low with just four turnovers, they took Tristan Thompson out of the equation by holding him scoreless. At the end of the day, if you win the last game, you had a great season.

Durant also did a good job defensively in his 1-on-1 matchups with James, who still managed 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists but also turned the ball over eight times.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue dubbed the Warriors “the best I’ve ever seen”, but added: “They’re playing good basketball”.

ABC’s NBA Finals coverage of Game 1 dropped around 5 percent in ratings from a year ago, but still had the third-highest viewer ratings for a Finals Game 1 since ABC started airing the series in 2003, according to ESPN. He also had to sit out most of last season, but returned for the playoffs. Durant has scored at least 25 points in each of his six career Finals games, losing in his only other appearance to LeBron and Miami in 2012.

In short, this series may have looked rather one-sided in the opening game but neither team expects it to stay that way. They would be dominant on that end even if Iguodala still were nursing the ankle and knee issues that hurt his play for most of the postseason. You come out and you play well in Game 2, everyone will forget about Game 1. We have to get the matchups we like and take advantage. They have the opportunity to do what no other team has been able to do – go 16-0 in the National Basketball Association playoffs.

“I think it’s part of the reason people enjoy watching us play”.

The turnovers were an issue all night, with James committing eight of them. ‘Are we giving up 3s?

– The second, James got no help after he swiped unsuccessfully at the ball.

That’s up to Cleveland to figure out – and fast.