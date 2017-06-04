Warriors’ Klay Thompson making up for shooting slump on defensive end

The issue is this: If the reigning National Basketball Association champions don’t show some toughness in Game 2 on Sunday night – especially at the rim – they won’t be reigning National Basketball Association champions much longer.

However, in Game 1, it seemed like the two-time MVP was looking to send a message that he was back in his best form, following a disappointing last appearance in Golden State’s seven-game loss to the Cavaliers previous year.

While the day after Game 1 wasn’t a Monday, it certainly was a day for overreaction. Kevin Love, who was almost unplayable for most of last year’s Finals, scored 15 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in Thursday’s loss. “With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket”.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State.

The good news for the Cavs is a lot their problems – Cleveland gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the first half – are correctible through concentration, effort, better decision-making and simply hitting some shots.

“I think just make them feel us”, Love said during a conference call with reporters on Friday. He’s turned his weaknesses into strengths defensively, which weren’t many.

Curry went 6-for-11 from deep, and finished with 28 points overall on 11 made field goals on the night, showing he had really returned.

Asked if one thing stood out from Game 1, James responded with a two-letter answer: “K.D”.

“I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled past year, that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season”, James said. I mean that’s – we’re real tough to beat when he’s doing that. It is what it is. We have to get the matchups we like and take advantage.

Durant and Curry aside, the Cavs were often their own worst enemy.

Durant and Curry combined for 66 points and 18 assists, moving the Warriors three straight wins from becoming the first team to go unbeaten on the way to a title. “Most of the time it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way”.

He wasn’t particularly impactful on either end in Game 1 finishing with zero points, four rebounds and a minus-13.

There just aren’t a lot of adjustments the Cavs can make. James, who guarded Durant most of the night, was lit up.

“You got to really get out here and get a chance to do it first hand”.

The Warriors scored the first 13 points of the second half to go up 21 and then, after Cleveland managed to make the score 80-68, went on a 13-1 spurt to go up 24.

“Effort, effort, yep”, Kyrie Irving said matter-of-factly.

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”, James, whose Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers in the loss, said after the game. “Great teams do that”. If that remains the same for Game 2, it will be a short series for the Cavs, who need all of their weapons to be clicking to hang against this Warriors’ offense.

“It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to keep it going and make it tough for them and just try to wear them out”, said Cavs center Tristan Thompson, held scoreless in the opener.

After practice on Saturday afternoon, Smith was feeling confident, noting that while the Warriors are a great team, the Cavaliers are still capable of beating them as long as they play the way they can.

As terrible as a 22-point Game 1 loss sounds, the Cavs have been here before.

Thompson will not fill the scoresheet with points but everthing he does on the court either puts points on the board or prevents the opposition from getting them.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have historically thrived on adversity. “Just get focused on Game 2“, James told reporters.

“It’s a little different”, said Durant, who reached the Finals once with the Thunder. “Offensively, we still have to take good shots against this great team”. Playing against the Warriors, you can’t just play hard.