Warriors players didn’t care for Rihanna before Kevin Durant feud

Durant and Curry combined for 66 points and 18 assists, moving the Warriors three straight wins from becoming the first team to go unbeaten on the way to a title. This was only the second time in the post-season that Thompson failed to hit a three.

Thats not a big deal at all,  Thompson said. That’s their game plan, to keep me off the glass and limit us to one shot. “I couldn’t really care less”, James said.

Ever since Kevin Durant decided last summer to take his wondrous talents to the East Bay, the Golden State Warriors have been the unstoppable force most anticipated.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has set his players a task – stop Durant from driving through the paint and dunking at will with nobody even around him.

And Thompson is more than happy with the change in roles. But when you have a culture of guys that work, guys that want to be great and want to put the time in and not cheat the game, it’s huge because you can feed off of that energy. Surely there will be plenty of things for Alexa to mull over before she starts dishing out some more sick burns of the Cavaliers and the Warriors. I was happy with my performance on that side of the ball, being locked in defensively. I think that made us better when he came back because he’s obviously such an efficient unique scorer in this league that he doesn’t require much when it comes to getting him the ball in certain spots. “It might be an adjustment for me, but it’s for the betterment of the team and I am willing to do it”, he told reporters.

Whatever questions people had last summer about how Durant would fit into an All-Star cast that already included the likes of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green have been answered. “So we know the gravity he pulls when he’s out there, and his movement off of the ball is one of the main reasons why we’re a good team. So you take your hat off to him”. “We just have to get better”, James said. “And you never know who will come up and show up for us”. I thought Kevin was great against the rim in the first game, in transitions, in the half court. “We just have to get better”. “We will have to help out, and knock some shots down from the perimeter, especially me”. It makes sense for the Cavaliers to push the ball when they create turnovers or off Warriors misses, but if nothing is there they need to pull out and slow it down. Cleveland’s bench also failed to provide any support, with the seven reserves who played combining for a miserable six of 24 from the field. They’re going to be more focused in terms of what they want to accomplish on both ends of the floor.

The Warriors are 13-0 heading into Game 2 Sunday night at Oracle Arena, a mark no team in National Basketball Association history has achieved previously, and even though he missed a couple of first-round games with a calf strain, Durant’s presence has made the Warriors downright scary. “But we have to control the ball as well”. So, it’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you got to keep it going, make it tough for them and just try to wear them out, make them run a lot of pick-and-rolls and just take it to another level. “We will be ready to go on Sunday”.

“I’m all physicality”, Thompson said. “They did a good of sending, whether it was Zaza [Pachulia] or [Javale] McGee, with another guard, sending two guys to box me out. Hopefully, we make a few more of the shots on Sunday night and win by 30 instead of 20”, he signed off.