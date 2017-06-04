Warriors’ Steve Kerr not ruled out for NBA Finals Game 2 yet

They had no answer. We stopped on rotations, and they got some good looks.

“It’s all the same”, Brown said.

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks.

Game 2 is Sunday night.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue emphasized transition defense as the biggest area for improvement. Durant feasted when the Cavaliers overcommitted to the Warriors’ three-point shooters. They looked utterly outmatched in the series opener, and a clean sweep of the entire playoffs seems to be a real possibility for the Golden State Warriors.

A team with the championship pedigree of the Cavaliers, given their recent history of being able to “flip the switch”, is only a step away from turning any game.

“I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled past year, that we saw in the regular season and the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”. Durant was incredible, James’ supporting cast shot poorly from the field and Cleveland’s defense was overwhelmed by Golden State. “They got downhill, got to the spots where they wanted to go”, Love said.

Everybody talks about Draymond Green’s suspension and LeBron James’ chasedown block, but the biggest reason Golden State collapsed a year ago was Curry’s injury.

Kevin Love finished with a perfectly impressive 15 points and 21 rebounds but he really failed to put his stamp on the game when he had the chance.

The Cavs game is predicated on getting easy points in the paint, going just by the physical constitution of the team. And there is no doubt he would have been eager to go against the team that jettisoned him to the Mavericks to make room for Durant.

Turnovers committed by Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers proved costly in Game 1, as the Warriors scored 21 points of those mistakes. There was a concerted effort by Ty Lue and his charges to play a more inside game, after all trying to out play a almost 50% three point shooting team by jacking up shots from deep is not exactly a winning formula.

However, a clear pattern emerged.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight but in the Finals you get a ‘W, ‘ we’ll take it”, Durant said. LeBron posted only slightly better numbers prior to their age-25 seasons, Durant matched the production at ages 25 and 26, and actually surpassed LeBron in their age-27 and age-28 seasons in the counting stats. He’d like to make the Cavs pay by shooting better from the outside. Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a 113-91 defeat to the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State was up 60-52 at the half, and that was despite shooting 19-of-34 at the rim in the first half and being 3-of-13 from three. “So we know the gravity he pulls when he’s out there, and his movement off of the ball is one of the main reasons why we’re a good team”. Cleveland turned the ball over twenty times, got zero steals and allowed 14 offensive rebounds.

Turns out it basically was.