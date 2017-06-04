Washington, California, New York Unite To Back Climate Pact

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday launched a vigorous defence of Donald Trump’s decision to pull the USA out of the Paris climate-change agreement, but refused to say whether the president believes climate change is a hoax.

General Motors said Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra would remain on the presidential advisory panel, adding that her participation “provides GM a seat at an important table to contribute to a constructive dialogue about key policy issues”.

By comparison, European investments in China were about 3 percent of total EU investments in the US market previous year.

In his first public comments on President Donald Trump’s move, Tillerson called it a policy decision by the president. And one man can’t go back in time.

The EU Commission said it will now seek new alliances in the fight against climate change.

The World Meteorological Organization sought to quantify Trump’s decision, estimating that USA withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s global climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

The president used declining coal industry jobs as an example of his concern that the climate pledge was hurting US workers. “This has brought more than 400,000 new jobs in Germany alone!” He criticized the pact as a job-killer that put the United States as an unfair advantage. He said he was “disappointed” with the decision from Trump. “Clean energy is the future”. Obama did not get consent from the Senate which would have been required.

California Governor Brown is heading to China on Friday to lead a conference of states and other “subnational” actors making voluntary commitments to cut greenhouse grasses.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were among those who favored staying in the Paris agreement.

Brown said he was exploring the possibility of integrating California and Chinese provincial carbon trading systems.

“I have not had the opportunity to have that discussion”, Spicer responded.

Many scientists and environmentalists said the planet will reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner because of Trump’s decision as America contributes hugely to carbon dioxide and global rising temperatures.

“I regret the decision of the U.S. president”, Merkel said on Thursday evening.

The three states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, but Thursday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement.

“It’s up to the president of the United States to decide what position the United States is going to take on this matter”.