Watch Spyder teaser: Mahesh Babu and his ‘robot’ spider will amuse you

The spy-thriller directed by A.R. Murugadoss will hit the cinemas on September 30.

Spyder movie is starred with Mahesh Babu as the lead role male and Rakul Preet as the female lead role, While S.J. Surya, Bharath, and Nadhiya in other supporting roles.

The teaser shows a robotic spider ascending a table and crawling up to the shoulders of Babu, who then turns around to hush him.

The movie, Spyder is set for Dasara release this year. The 1.14-minute video was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, June 1, to give a glimpse of the look of Tollywood’s Prince in the film. The movie’s teaser made everyone stick to the screens and made everyone wanting more than that.

It has only skyrocketed the buzz among fans who just can not wait to see the teaser which will further transport them into the world of Babu, who plays a spy, and his SPYder. Mahesh is going to play a secret agent in the film. We can’t be more excited now! Spyder is shot in Tamil and Telugu.

As a spy, Mahesh Babu will use the spider for his sting operations and director Murugadoss, who has big hits like Thupakki in his list, will be re-inventing Mahesh Babu both for Telugu and Tamil viewers with his new film “SpyDer“.

Director AR Murugadoss is taking special care about the film.

“Spyder“, an action drama, is gearing up for Dussera release. The music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj while stalwarts Santosh Sivan and A Sreekar Prasad are on cinematography and editing duties. Now the Makers of Spyder have finally announced that the audience can celebrate the Spyder movie release along with Dussehra festival.