We’ll always have Paris: Trump should keep his promise

We’ll see. Other deadlines for the decision presented by President Donald Trump’s administration have passed without any action.

The United States is the world’s second-biggest carbon dioxide emitter behind China.

Guterres also pledged to work with developing countries to mobilize resources to tackle the impact of climate change and strengthen efforts by small island states against “the existential threat” that global warming poses.

Reports of the impending move by the American president triggered statements of support for the climate accord from scores of world leaders.

“Today, the economy and social aspects are linked to the environmental aspects, but they are also linked to the security aspects, they are linked to the risks of conflict”, said Guterres.

“The sustainability train has left the station”, Guterres said. “Clime action is unstoppable”.

She’s criticizing what she says are “destructive and short-sighted” decisions by the Trump administration. But he used a physics comparison to explain what would happen if the USA did, in fact, leave the Paris agreement. He calls the expected withdrawal “a big setback”. “We should be doing everything we can to accomplish both”.

Guterres issued the warning after calling on world leaders to adhere to the agreement in his first major speech on climate change as secretary general.

Rajoy and Modi agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of combating climate change.

“Disappointed by early reports that the United States will join Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries not party to the #ParisAgreement”, tweeted Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who co-chairs the House Climate Solutions Caucus that includes 20 GOP and 20 Democratic lawmakers.

Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists advocacy group, said “I don’t think any other countries will follow the USA out of Paris, so if he does leave, Trump will be in splendid isolation with the leaders of Syria and Nicaragua”.

In a tweet, Trump said he would be announcing his decision on the 2015 Paris climate deal in the next few days. Even then, additional greenhouse gas-restraining policies are necessary, and the Trump administration isn’t poised to pursue them.

‘This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries obtaining a financial advantage over the United States, ‘ Trump said.

The precise mechanism for withdrawal hasn’t yet been determined, and White House officials cautioned the plans could change until Trump makes his decision public.

The official has insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

But now Trump is wavering on whether to keep that campaign promise.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was withdrawing the USA from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat climate change and distancing the country from many allies overseas.

But the official says there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal – leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

Musk isn’t the only prominent tech leader to try to convince the president to honor the accord, which commits the U.S.to take steps that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “The declines in USA emissions in the last decade have largely happened without strong climate policies, and a withdrawal from the Paris Agreement may have minimal effect on US emissions but give a hit to worldwide morale”.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama enacted the deal without U.S. Senate ratification.