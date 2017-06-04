Weather.com trolls Trump’s climate decision

They said they needed a seat at the table during worldwide climate discussions to advocate for coal’s place in the global energy mix.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures. The industry is in a long-term decline as it faces competition from cheaper natural gas and – increasingly – wind and solar. The various Paris pledges by each nation were not actually enough to achieve that target. The U.S. must also effort to reduce its own carbon emissions, they added.

What does the USA have to do?

Pope Francis, he said, “insists that the global north has been a disproportionate consumer of creation’s goods and contributor to ecological harm; therefore it must repay its “ecological debt” to the global south”.

“The important thing is to ensure that we maintain energy supplies that are affordable, that are reliable, secure, and that we meet our emissions targets and we are on track to do just that”. It’s unclear when discussions between the three governors began, but they announced their new pact within an hour of Trump’s announcement. Economist Marc Hafstead of Resources for the Future says if economic growth picks up, leaving the Paris deal may mean overall USA emissions drop only by 10 percent.

The scale of President Trump’s opposition to the deal is all about the money.

“You were elected on the platform that you would withdraw the United States” from the deal, wrote Murray, who pointed to the heated debate within the administration.

Instead of putting America first, Kerry tells NPR’s Morning Edition, Trump is putting the nation last.

Former President Vicente Fox Quesada, a longtime critic of Trump, said the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement amounts to a declaration of war on the planet.

– Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says fighting climate change is a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

It was a concern echoed on Wednesday by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres. The ads were sponsored by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and the sustainability nonprofit Ceres and included a shorter version of a letter that was first signed in April, arguing that “the United States can best exercise global leadership and advance USA interests by remaining a full partner in this vital global effort”.

“While today’s decision will have grave impacts, it is not too late to act”.

“While we can all agree that we should continually work to minimize our impact on the environment through innovation and technology, this flawed deal is unfair to American workers and puts our country at an economic disadvantage to the benefit of countries like China, Iran, and India”.

The President campaigned ardently against the climate agreement a year ago as a candidate, vowing to “cancel” the accord. And less than a third support measures like the Clean Power Plan – Obama’s principal tool for meeting America’s Paris climate commitments.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils over Trump’s decision. “Everybody who respects him, trusts him, voted for him, wishes for him to succeed, wants him to pull out”.

In an interview with the BBC, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who signed the Paris accord on behalf of the Obama administration a year ago, said of Trump’s “laughter” comments: “I think other countries will stop laughing at us when we don’t have announcements like we had today and we have a presidency that offers America a greater vision of the possibilities of the future”. One big outlay is the Green Climate Fund set up under the deal. “For our part, we’ve committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy”.

On the USA side, Obama transferred $1 billion out of an initial $3 billion commitment to the United Nations Green Climate Fund before leaving office. “It’d be very, very expensive”, Oklahoma Sen.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on the science of climate change and once called it a hoax perpetrated by China to weaken USA business.