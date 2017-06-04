Welsh politicians react to London Bridge terror attack

– Two French nationals were among those injured in the London attack.

“However it is being declared a major incident”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan – elected previous year and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital – had earlier said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.

He said the attackers were shouting “This is for Allah”.

British Transport Police said one of its officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton, and was seriously injured.

What happened in Borough Market?

Five hospitals are treating the casualties, who include a British Transport Police officer who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

World leaders have condemned Saturday’s terror attack in London which left six people dead and more than 30 injured. He estimated 100 people were on the bridge at the time, fewer than earlier in the night because it was getting late.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

Here is a round up of what we know so far about the attack. And we believe the threat that they posed was neutralised within eight minutes. It is right that we suspend our national campaigning for a short while out of respect for those affected by these tragic events, but local campaigning can and must continue.

Three attackers, wearing hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by police. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

“In my view, we responded extremely well.to this ghastly, ghastly incident”.

“He added: “‘I thought, “I’m gonna try and hit him, I’m gonna try and knock him down”.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

The call was one plank in Ms May’s speech following the attack. “If you are concerned contact us”.

“I’m not prepared to comment at all about any information that we now have”. This is a fast-moving investigation.

A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing but was unrelated to the terror attacks, police said.

“They were running in all the pubs and all the bars and they were stabbing everyone”, he said.

The attackers “had no clue what they were doing”.

“But that’s just a natural thing to do”.

Khan said he does not believe general elections later in the week should be postponed or moved after the attacks.

Witnesses say a white van, travelling up to 80km/h, veered off the road on the bridge and ploughed into pedestrians.

The violence turned a warm spring night in an area packed with revellers into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.

An eyewitness told Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets. Then he came in and walked around the restaurant.

Barman Alex Martinez was forced to take shelter in a bin when a one knifeman entered El Pastor restaurant. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

In March four pedestrians were killed when a vehicle struck pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, further along the River Thames. Armed officers flooded the area and footage posted online showed police inside one restaurant ordering diners to lie on the ground. “He came down the stairs and went to the bar”, Dee, 26, who was visibly in shock and declined to give her last name, told AFP.

He added: “For those of us seeking to serve the people of this country, it is our duty to drive the dialogue on how best to confront and defeat this brand of terrorism”.

“People of course will make their own decisions about what they do or don’t do”.

Several witnesses also reported hearing gunshots. Police tweeted that Londoners should “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

“And of course we would want people, where they feel able to, to carry on with their normal lives”.