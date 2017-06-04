Wenger ‘committed’ to Arsenal stay as he forgives fans for ‘disgraceful’ criticism

After finishing one point out of a top-four spot and a place in the Champions League, many felt that a win in the FA Cup final against Chelsea was mandatory for Wenger to keep his job.

Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring at Wembley with a controversial goal having appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to his effort – which had originally been chalked out for offside before referee Anthony Taylor overruled his assistant.

Chelsea’s chances took a significant hit when Moses was sent off after being shown a second yellow card for diving in the penalty area.

Arsenal keeper David Ospina also bravely denied Costa, receiving a blow to the head for his troubles.

Ramsey netted a 79th-minute victor with a close-range header to help Arsenal win their third FA Cup in four seasons.

Wenger came under fire from sections of Arsenal’s support during a Premier League campaign that concluded with his team failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. “This team has suffered”, said Wenger.

Arsene Wenger reaffirms his loyalty to Arsenal after winning the FA Cup for the seventh time.

“When Chelsea equalised, I thought, “Here we go, that will give them a mental boost”. They’ve united and responded. “I don’t know but for sure you must think that there is a lot of tension in those moments and sometimes you could be exhausted”.

“Of course I want him to stay at the club”, the Welshman said.

“They showed strength and unity”, Wenger said, “and we played spectacular football again”.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.

Antonio Conte will be as sour about how Chelsea lost as the fact that he will have to wait another year for a shot at raising a cup. “They surprised us a bit, but our first 25 minutes weren’t good”. “

“There is disappointment for the final result, but our season was incredible.”

“.

On an afternoon when so much bucked the story of the season, double player of the year N’Golo Kante failed to track Ramsey, who was left unmarked to meet Olivier Giroud’s dinked pass back. “It was great, but now it’s important to look forward and to restart”.