Wenger’s future uncertain, but he’ll enjoy the present

Courtois claimed the Premier League Golden Glove award after his 16 clean sheets edged out Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris for the prize, although his side missed the chance to win the double when they lost 2-1 to Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup final. They could have scored one or two more and we have to accept that as well.

“For me personally, it’s the seventh FA Cup”.

“I would say if you look at recent performances, we have won seven out of eight in a very convincing way with great performances, and if you look at us until December, we had 20 games unbeaten, more than ever”.

Wenger’s future, which has been up in the air for months, will be settled at a board meeting tomorrow, but the 67-year-old said he could not say for certain whether or not the club’s decision-makers will back him. “It’s the board who has to decide who will lead the club in the future and I have after to decide if they want me, do I say yes or no”.

Wenger is reported to have been offered a new contract, but when asked if he knows what will happen, he replied: “No”. The more people that write me off, the stronger I get.

“I don’t know if I’m capable but I’ve done it for 15 years”.

“I feel this club has special values and we have shown that today”. I do want to be a manager.

Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a controversial fifth-minute lead when his goal was allowed to stand despite the ball striking his arm in the build-up.

Chelsea stepped up attack in the second half but their effort suffers a heavy blow in the 68th minute, when Victor Moses was sent off for getting his second yellow card for diving.

After 22 years, 717 appearances and countless trophies, Terry has brought down the curtain on his playing career with the Premier League champions.

Cesc Fabregas has been heavily rotated this season by Antonio Conte.

Arsenal have, however, won the FA Cup in three of the last four seasons, although that isn’t sufficient to placate some supporters who remain sceptical regarding the team’s ability to perform consistently throughout the course of the campaign. “Numbers in the squad and also quality”.

“Hopefully one day I’ll be back here as a manager, that’s kind of the ambition“.

“It’s a pity that we didn’t win the FA Cup, but don’t forget we had a big (performance) to arrive here and we must be proud of this”.