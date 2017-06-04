Wenger says his future will be decided this week

“But I also know that the coach wants more and he will do everything to win trophies and we hope he will be there next season”.

Wenger has been under a lot of criticism during the season, and after 21 years at the club, many vocal Arsenal supporters believe it is time for a change. There still hasn’t been any announcement if Wenger will stay with the club or if he leave – his contract expires this summer – but reports are that the club will make a decision in the coming weeks.

When Alexis Sanchez put the ball in the net after four minutes, it appeared to be initially disallowed because Ramsey was adjudged to be interfering with play while offside. “You can’t do 35 years as a football manager if you think you are not the right man to do the job”.

Underdogs Arsenal enjoyed a dream start although there was huge debate about whether Sanchez’s effort should have stood. I think fans should not forget it.

Chelsea failed to double the glory after winning the Premier League title with Antonio Conte preferring Nemanja Matic in midfield ahead of Cesc Fabregas. “Look, you ask me that question at least one time every week”, he said.

Ramsey’s header in the 79th minute knocked the stuffing out of Conte’s side and Arsenal could even have extended their lead in the closing stages as Chelsea finally buckled.

“For the trust from my team-mates and my manager because being sidelined for such a long time, I suffered a lot this season because you want to contribute on the pitch”.

Aaron Ramsey, who scored the victor to deny English Premier League champion Chelsea a double, certainly hopes there isn’t a change in the dugout.

As the build up for their Australian tour gathers pace one of the most fascinating issues for local fans is whether the tall, ascetic-looking Frenchman will still be in charge when they touch down in Sydney.

“I’ve played until the end of my contract, which is today basically”.

Wenger hit back at his former players’ words, insisting he does “not give too much importance to what Tony Adams says”. “Sometimes I think it could be tiredness and I don’t think – and I repeat – if my player dived he did it with the real intention to do this. We have shown with that performance, it’s a statement”.