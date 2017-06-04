Wenger signs new two-year contract with Arsenal

Arsene Wenger will remain in charge of Arsenal after signing a two-year contract extension with the club.

Along with Kroenke’s support, Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is also prepared to retain Wenger on the proviso that changes are made behind the scenes in order to ensure that the club can make a smooth transition to a new manager once the 67-year-old eventually vacates his position, sources said.

His future pretty much hung on his success in the FA cup, and the club’s unexpected win over the League champions Chelsea in the final this weekend seems to have secured his safety – a decision that will probably anger some of his more vocal critics. Of course we’ll try to strengthen our squad to be stronger next season, but we want to be faithful to the way we want to play the game.

Before Roman Abramovich’s billions turned Chelsea into Premier League contenders, numerous previous years had been a duel between Wenger’s Arsenal and Ferguson’s United.

“We already face a season in the Europa League – and things could get a lot worse before they start to get better”.

The 53-year-old ex-England worldwide also warned fans of the north London club who are upset at a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League that things could get even worse. Still, with most insiders expecting the contract to be signed, beginning the framework for the next manager and avoiding the chaos of a sudden departure seems like the smartest business and perhaps the only leverage the board can muster over Wenger’s control.

Wright believes Arsenal should have singled out Wenger’s eventual successor some time ago and now fears what the knock-on effect could be if the Frenchman does go at this point, with regards summer planning and transfer activity.

A fifth-placed top-flight finish and humiliating Champions League exit, which came in a 10-2 aggregate loss to familiar foes Bayern Munich, were among the reasons for discontent. “It’s what we all want and I know it’s what our fans around the world demand”. “He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing”.

He said: “There is no complacency anywhere at this club”. Outside of more trophies, this is a good win for both sides.

“The club has grown beyond recognition in every aspect in recent years and we have the platform to be successful and meet the ambitions we and our fans share”.

The unsettled Arsenal stars are holding out for weekly wages of around £300,000 ($385,000) per week with their present deals due to expire at the end of next season.